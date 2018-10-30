KIDSYMPHONY CONCERTS: HARRY POTTER & THE SORCERER’S STONE

SOUTHEAST IOWA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES

Saturday, November 10, 2018, the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present KIDSYMPHONY Concert for Families in three locations:

11:00 a.m. Bridge View Center in Ottumwa

2:00 p.m. Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant

4:30 p.m. Capitol Theater in Burlington

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone by John Williams will be performed by SEISO under the direction of conductor Robert McConnell with special host Jessica Mitcheltree. Mr. McConnell and SEISO will take a light-hearted approach to introducing children and their families to the symphony orchestra. The concert will include individual instrument demonstrations and the audience will be invited to come on stage after the concert to see and hear the instruments up close. All audience members are encouraged to wear their favorite Harry Potter costume!

Each concert lasts about 45 minutes – not too long for little ones to enjoy from beginning to end. They’re funny, fast-paced and very entertaining. Tickets for Kidsymphony concerts are sold on our website www.seiso.us, and at the door ($5 for adults, kids are free).

Detailed information about concerts, schedules, tickets and other programs is available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us. To receive a season brochure, please contact the SEISO office at 601 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641, phone 319.385.6352, or email seiso@iw.edu.