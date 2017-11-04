Kevin Fritzjunker

Kevin Gerard Fritzjunker, 56, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 11:57 a.m. Thursday, November 2.

The family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

A memorial has been established in his memory.