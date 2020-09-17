Kevin Fletcher

Kevin Fletcher, 58, of Wapello passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a 3 ½ year long courageous battle with kidney cancer. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Harrison Cemetery, rural Wapello. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Kevin’s memory. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kevin Fletcher was born on May 7, 1962, the son of Perry and Shirley (Kerr) Fletcher. Kevin was a 1980 graduate of Wapello High School. On June 12, 1998, Kevin was united in marriage to Eva Bowman in Wapello. Kevin had worked for over 37 years for Monsanto as a chemical technician, retiring in 2017. Kevin was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He loved anything with the outdoors, especially enjoying anything in the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, trapping, traveling and animals. His greatest love was his grandbabies, taking Bliven hunting and riding around with Kiarra listening to her music.

Kevin will be deeply missed by his wife, Eva; children, Josh Fletcher of Muscatine, Amber (Kevin Murphy) Buffington of Wapello and Justin (Miranda) Fletcher of Riverside; three grandchildren, Kiara, Bliven and Finnigan; father, Perry Fletcher; maternal grandmother, Ruth Kerr; siblings, Brian Fletcher and Renee Arnold; several nieces and nephews and good friends, Ron Orris, Greg Kerr, Tim Connolly, Dwayne Connolly and Bill Newswander.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents and good friend, Mike Lloyd.