Keokuk Receiving Environmental Assessment Grant

– EPA has selected 144 communities for Brownfields environmental Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (ARC) grants. The 221 grants totaling $54.3 million will provide communities with funding to assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.

As part of today’s announcement, the city of Keokuk is receiving a $200,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant. The grant funds will be used to update environmental site assessments at the former Elkem-Carbide site at 365 Carbide Lane. The site housed smelting and other manufacturing companies until the early 2000s. The funds will also be used to prepare cleanup plans and community outreach.