Kenneth Stevens

Kenneth W. Stevens, 76, of Salem, formerly Hillsboro and Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Jared Haley officiating. Burial will be in the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Salem Fire and Rescue, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue and to the Salem Old Settlers in his memory.

