Kenneth L. Myers, Jr.

Kenneth L. Myers, Jr., 69 of Mt. Pleasant, died in December 2019 at his residence.

An open visitation for Ken will be held from 9 AM to 8 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A family graveside committal service will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.