Kenneth L. Myers, Jr. (final arrangements)

Kenneth L. Myers, Jr., 69 of Mt. Pleasant, died in December 2019 at his residence.

An open visitation for Ken will be held from 9 AM to 8 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A family graveside committal service will be held in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Those considering an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers may direct memorials to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2561 of Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Ken was born January 7, 1950 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Kenneth L. and Vivian D. (Smith) Myers, Sr. He was baptized and confirmed at the First United Methodist Church. He attended school in Mt. Pleasant. Ken was called to the service of his country during the Vietnam War. He entered the United States Army on January 15, 1970 in Phu Tai, Vietnam. He was assigned to the 516th Personnel Service Company. He received the following awards for his service: Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Sliver Service Star and 3 Bronze Service Stars, Meritorious United Commendation (2nd Award), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm United Citation, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class United Citation, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (1st award), Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal. Ken was honorable discharged and assigned to the Army Reserves at the USA Personnel Center in Oakland on April 28, 1972.

Upon return to civilian life, Ken worked briefly for the H. Eugene Smith Construction Company. He then established a long career with the Maintenance Division of the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec Dept., from which he retired.

Ken was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2561 in Mt. Pleasant. Ken was noted for driving on long trips, mainly to national, state and county parks. He was fond of all things outdoors, most especially geode collecting, mushrooming and camping.

Those thankful for sharing in Ken’s life include his mother, Vivian of Mt. Pleasant; 3 siblings and their spouses – Pam & Ron Carruthers of Mt. Pleasant, Diana & Ron Venghaus of Mt. Union and John & Tina Myers of Mt. Pleasant; a brother-in-law, Gary K. Johnson of Mt. Pleasant and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

His father and a sister, Becky Johnson, precede Ken in death.