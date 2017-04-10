Kenneth I. Tolander

Kenneth I. Tolander, age 93 of rural Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday April 9, 2017 at his home. The son of Eugene and Mabel (Trowbridge) Tolander, he was born March 11, 1924 rural Swedesburg. He was married to Jean Fobert in 1952 and she died in 1952. On July 8, 1960 he married Bea Cox at Swedesburg. He was a graduate of the Olds High School. He served in the US Navy during W.W. II. He was a lifelong farmer and also operated a corn sheller and did trucking. He also was a seed corn salesman. He was a member of the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, Olds American Legion and Swedish Heritage Museum. In recent years he enjoyed many friendships made at the Mt. Pleasant REC Center.

Survivors include: his wife Bea of rural Mt. Pleasant; three sons, Steven Tolander of Swedesburg; Russell Tolander of Fort Worth, Texas; John and Jody Tolander of Swedesburg; one daughter Julie and Andy Bittle of Des Moines; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; one brother Richard Tolander of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters, Florence Cambridge of Kalona and Martha Murphy of Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and nine siblings.

The funeral service will be Thursday April 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at the Swedesburg Church Cemetery with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service at the church. Memorials have been established for the Swedesburg Lutheran Church and the Swedish Heritage Museum. Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.