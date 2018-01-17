Kenneth E. “Phrogge” Seibert

Kenneth E. “Phrogge” Seibert, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at his home.

The family will greet friends on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m., that same evening, at the church, with The Reverend Deborah Stowers officiating. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Henry County Health Center Foundation or Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.