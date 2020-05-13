Kenneth E. Kendall

Kenneth E. Kendall, 93, of New London, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was born March 30, 1927 in Yarmouth, Iowa to Fred Elton and Frances Johnson Kendall. On May 25, 1967 he married Janet Marie Stotts in Carthage, Illinois.

He was a graduate of Morning Sun High School and was of the Methodist faith.

Three weeks before his 18th birthday he enlisted in the Navy and served in occupied Japan during World War II. Kenneth was a manager at IRC for many years and then was a farm manager for Bear Creek, Illinois and Big Creek, rural New London.

He was a member of VFW Post #7641; enjoyed fishing, horses, farming; was an extraordinary woodworker and loved being a grandfather and having them all around.

Mr. Kendall is survived by his wife of New London, son Wes (Linda) Kendall of Mt. Pleasant; daughters Carolyn (Mike) Byrum of Mt. Pleasant, Cynthia (Johnny) Hillyer of Mt. Pleasant, Michelle (John) Collins of Littlefield, Texas and Camille (Aaron) Daw of Kahoka, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Kay Kendall and sisters Dorothy, Irene and Lucille.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Janet Kendall at 2365 – 300th Street, New London, Iowa 52645.

Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.