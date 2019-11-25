Kenneth Brown

Kenneth Brown, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of the Washington and Brighton area, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday at the Yarmouth Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Duffy officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday at Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington, with military rites.

Visitation will begin at noon Friday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family greeting friends from 4 – 6 PM. A memorial has been established for the Yarmouth Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.