Kendra Wyse

Kendra Wyse was born on October 8, 1957 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. She lived on the family farm between Olds and Wayland. After graduating from WACO Schools in 1976, she went to Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a BA in English from the College of St. Mary in 1980 and then received her MA in English from Creighton University in 1986. She worked in Mt. Pleasant for 17 years with ADDS. After she was disabled she took a shopper motor route.

She was an active member of Eicher Mennonite Church and served as assistant Organist, Children’s Sunday School teacher and Church Secretary. She served as a Director of the Wayland Museum, a Court Mediator in Henry County, chair of the Democratic Party in Henry County, and County President of Habitat for Humanity. After several years she moved to Wayland, later to WAY-MAR Apartments and about the last seven months at Parkview Nursing Home in Wayland.

A Memorial Service for Kendra Wyse will be held at Eicher Mennonite Church, Wayland, Iowa on Saturday, August 4th at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dave Schooley officiating. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with Kendra’s arrangements. Kendra Wyse died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Parkview Home in Wayland.