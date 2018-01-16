Ken Burns & Lynn Novick’s Vietnam War Screening Scheduled at Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 15, 2018 – The Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library in partnership with The Mount Pleasant Public Library will feature Ken Burns & Lynn Novick’s Vietnam War. The two libraries will host showings of the documentary for five weeks each Sunday and Monday – January 28-29; February 4-5; February 11-12; February 18-19; and February 25-26 on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus in the International Room in Chadwick Library beginning at 7 pm.

A panel discussion about the documentary featuring Iowan and Former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Dr. Kenneth M. Quinn will be hosted on Iowa Wesleyan University’s campus on Tuesday, February 27. Time and location to be announced.

A fluent speaker of Vietnamese during his diplomatic career, Dr. Quinn acted as interpreter for President Gerald Ford at the White House and personally negotiated the first ever entry by U.S. personnel into a Vietnamese prison to search for U.S. POW/MIAs. Ambassador Quinn rose to become one of the most decorated Foreign Service officers of his generation, recognized for his humanitarian endeavors and his actions in dangerous and violent situations.

“As a long time professor of international studies, I have personally found the studying of the Vietnam War as one of the critical events of the second half of the 20th century. Due to the complexity and scale of conflict, its effect on geo-politics and shaping of Cold War policy was immense especially in the region. The rise of communism in the region would result in a crisis of refugees that would have effect across the area and ultimately in the United States” said Dr. DeWayne Frazier, Vice President of Academics and Dean. “Many rural communities like Mount Pleasant would serve as a safe haven for refugees from the region including Cambodia, Laotians, South Vietnam, Thailand and other countries. Iowa Wesleyan is proud to be able to be an educational convener for these important discussions and the Vietnam War Documentary Series will be a nice impetus for the dialog. The series cost $30 million to produce and 10 years to make. The video series coupled with the panel discussions should allow for an excellent learning opportunities for all involved.”

The Vietnam War kit was awarded to The Mount Pleasant Public Library in partnership with The Chadwick Library at IW by the American Libraries Association.

To learn more about this upcoming event, please contact Paula Wiley 319-385-6318 or visit iw.edu