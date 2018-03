Keith Walters

Keith Walters, 78, passed away March 20, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at the Wayland Mennonite Church. Reverend Wayne Heffner and Reverend Kelly Slagle will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Elliott Chapel is in charge of arrangements.