Keith ( Grandpa) Jones

Keith Wendell Jones (Grandpa), age 86 of Winfield died January 7, 2017 at Sunrise Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Winfield. Born June 4, 1930 in Clarksville, Iowa, he was the son of Durward E. and Anna (Klopfenstein) Jones. He graduated from the Wyman High School in 1948 and in 1949 he married Patricia Davis of Columbus Junction. He began his career in the feed and grain business at the Winfield Elevator and Supply doing sales service for Rath and Kent Feed. He was manager of Farmers Coop, twice, and then built his small elevator at Wyman, Iowa. From 1980-1999 he and his wife owned and operated the Wyman Wearhouse. After retirement he worked part time at Liquid Grow in Morning Sun until failing health. He was a 66 year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield where he served as Deacon, Trustee, and Elder. He was a 50 year member of Good Faith Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include; his wife of 67 years, Pat, of Winfield; two sons, Gary and Linda Jones of Winfield and Bob and Ann Jones of Columbus Junction; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, and one brother Bradley Jones of Loveland, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Paul Jones.

The funeral service will be Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winfield First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dottie Halverson officiating. Interment will follow at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield, there will be no family visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Winfield First Responders and Fire Dept. and the Winfield First Presbyterian Church.