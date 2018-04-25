Keith D. Riley

Keith D. Riley, 57, of Benson, AZ and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Commerce City, CO, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at his residence in Benson.

A funeral service for Keith Riley will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 27th at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend James Wotherspoon, Interim Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First Baptist Church or the PAWS Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Keith Duane Riley was born November 12, 1960 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of John Junior and Mary Irene (Sutton) Riley. Keith graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School where he played football, basketball, baseball and coronet in the band. During his school years, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 28 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He furthered his education by obtaining his CDL Truck Driving Certificate from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

Keith was a lifelong truck driver, beginning his career with CRST of Cedar Rapids and then Monfort Trucking where he was a cross country truck driver. He moved to Commerce City, CO and accepted a position driving the bulk mail truck between the US Postal Sorting Centers around the Denver area. Keith moved to Benson, Arizona after his father’s death in February 2015 to spend time with his Mom when she came out to spend the winter. He continued his truck driving career for C ‘n R Trucking of Willcox, AZ, transporting gypsum from the mines.

Keith held a deep love and passion for golf. He was a member of the San Pedro Golf Course in Benson where he played often. He enjoyed playing on other courses and watching golf on TV. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson, rooting for his Denver Broncos and watching NASCAR. He was devoted in the care of his beloved cats, Junior and Riley.

Those thankful for sharing in Keith’s life include his mother Mary of Mt. Pleasant; a birth daughter – Katie May of Aurora, CO; a brother and his wife – Dale & Jayne Riley of Brazil, IN; nieces and nephews – Beth (Drew) Scholefield of Sierra Vista, AZ, Lynn (Daniel) Sedam of Blaine, MN, Matthew Riley of Maplewood, MN, Ethan Jensen of Brazil, IN and Courtney (Donnie) Porter of Brazil, IN; great nieces and nephews – Patrick, Ayla and Xander Scholefield, Gabriel Sedam, Donovan Jensen and Daesen Porter, and a special friend – Tonie Florez of Commerce City, CO.

Keith’s father, John Junior Riley, preceded him death on Monday, February 23, 2015.