Kathy Roberta Meyer

Kathy Roberta Meyer, 55, of Keosauqua passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillsboro Baptist Church with Rev. David Callen officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwmurphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.