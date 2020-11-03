Kathy Lea Ridgway

Kathy Lea Ridgway, 60, of Danville, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois from complications due to Covid-19. She was born August 29, 1960, to Lynn and Clarice Walker. She married Jeff Ridgway in Lowell, Iowa. She and Jeff lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania and moved back to the Danville area three years ago due to her health to be near family.

She was a graduate of Danville High School and Southeastern Community College and completed a respiratory therapy course online. She was of the Baptist faith.

Kathy enjoyed baking, sewing, cross-stitch, quilting, was an avid reader who loved sitting beneath the big tree in her front yard to enjoy a book; and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She was a respiratory therapist and manager of a medical equipment company in Pennsylvania.

Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her son Miles (Heidi) Ridgway of Georgetown, Kentucky; brothers Evan (Jo) Walker and Mike Walker, both of Danville; nephews, Josh, Jeremiah, Mitch and Morgan and niece Mindy. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, at Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville with Pastor Brian Swafford officiating. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial has been established for the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.