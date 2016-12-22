Kathy Joann Westfall,

Kathy Joann Westfall, 64, of West Point passed away at 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2016 in the emergency room of Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born March 30, 1952 in Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Howard and Juanita (Holmes) Fowler. On December 4, 1971 she married Charles J. Westfall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Survivors include her Husband; Charles “Chuck” of West Point, one daughter; Bradi (Mark) Carter of Foristell, Missouri, one step-granddaughter; Lexi Carter, two sisters; Elaine Niggemeyer of Fort Madison and Connie Robison of Cantril and her extended family; Patty, Brian, Alex and Rylee Steffensmeier of West Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; John, Keith and Larry.

Kathy attended the University of Missouri. She worked for Shottenkirk Automotive for twenty four years. She enjoyed camping and shopping with her godchildren Alex and Rylee.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Per her request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to the P.A.W. Animal Shelter in Fort Madison. Memorials may be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.