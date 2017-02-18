Kathryn Mary “Kate” Warner

Kathryn Mary “Kate” Warner, 67, of Mt. Pleasant died Friday, February 17, 2017, at her home. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded. There will be no service. Inurnment will be at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established for HCI Care Services.