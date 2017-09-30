Kathryn Lucille Clark

Kathryn Lucille Clark, 83, of Pella, Iowa passed away on September 28, 2017 at The Cottages in Pella, Iowa. She was born on April 5, 1934 in Van Buren County, Iowa to William Clyde and Laura Cass Clark. She was united in marriage twice and to those unions three children were born. Kathryn loved her family and always made them her priority. She enjoyed reading, listening to the radio and good food.

She is survived by a son, Tony Riedel and wife, Judy of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Michelle (Kirk) Huston of Pella, Iowa, Adriana (Richard) VanDusseldorp of Pella, Iowa; a sister, Cleda Biggs of Fairfield, Iowa; a brother, Jim (Karen) Clark of Rhome, Texas; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wilma and Carly Clark; two brothers, Richard and Bill Clark.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Bonaparte Cemetery in Bonaparte, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Pedrick Funeral Home. Memorials have been established to The Cottages – Noord Holland in Pella, Iowa and HCI Hospice in Pella, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com