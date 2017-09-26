Kathryn “Kas” E. Coberley

Kathryn “Kas” E. Coberley, 95, New London, died Monday, September 25, 2017 at Henry County Health Center. The service for Mrs. Coberley will be 10:30 Monday, October 2, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Memorials have been established for New London United Methodist Church, Fun and Fellowship and Burlington Municipal Band.