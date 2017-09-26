Kathryn “Kas” E. CoberleyWritten by Theresa Rose on September 26, 2017
Kathryn “Kas” E. Coberley, 95, New London, died Monday, September 25, 2017 at Henry County Health Center. The service for Mrs. Coberley will be 10:30 Monday, October 2, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Memorials have been established for New London United Methodist Church, Fun and Fellowship and Burlington Municipal Band.