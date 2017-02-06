Kathryn J. Stoops

A celebration of life for Kathryn J. Stoops, 95, of Wayland will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 am at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church in rural Wayland with Reverend David Shreeves officiating. Burial will follow at Fern Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. A memorial fund has been established for the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church. Kathryn Stoops died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Parkview Home in Wayland.

Kathryn Jean (Nebel) Stoops was born January 19, 1922 near Noble, Iowa at a country home located in Henry County, the daughter of Daniel W. and Alice Ida (Roth) Nebel. She married James G. Stoops on March 15, 1945. Kathryn graduated from Eicher School in 1939, attended Wayland High School in 1937, Iowa City High School from 1938 to 1939, then graduated from Washington High School in 1940. She graduated from the Mennonite School of Nursing in 1945. Kathyrn worked at Washington County Hospital, Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City, Mt. Pleasant Hospital and in 1961 began working for Dr. J. G. Widmer in Wayland, working there until retirement. She was a charter member of the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church and was active in church activities, including the Women’s Missionary Society and teaching Sunday school.

Survivors include two sons: Leslie D. Stoops of Wayland, Stan Stoops of Washington, one daughter Emily Hotle of Washington, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one brother Raymond R. (Joyce) Nebel of West Chester, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Kathryn in death were her parents, her husband James on April 21, 1999, son-in-law James Hotle, four brothers: Milton, Arthur “Jimmy”, Billy and Dale Nebel, and one sister Lorene Nebel Graber Meyer.