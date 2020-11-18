Kathleen Louise Hulme

Kathleen Louise Hulme, 81, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant.

Kathleen was born October 15, 1939 in Lorimar, Iowa, the daughter of Hobert and Gertrude (Overton) Deaton. She graduated from East High School in Des Moines. On September 30, 1967 she was united in marriage to Richard E. Hulme in Des Moines. They lived on the family farm near Wayland and Naples, Florida before moving to Mount Pleasant in 2007. Kathleen was a member of the Center Point Community in Naples, and has attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant.

Kathleen is survived by a son, Gary (Alicia) Hulme of Ankeny, IA; five step sons: Rick (Debbie) Hulme of Pueblo West, CO, Steve (Lisa) Hulme of Overland Park, KS, Kevin Hulme of Longview, TX, Brian (Tavia) Hulme of Great Falls, MT, and Michael (Kaye) Hulme of Sun City AZ; two step daughters, Connie Brown and Teresa Hulme of Mt. Pleasant, IA; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Stanley Deaton of Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard; a granddaughter Krystal; a sister Reva Stratton; and two brothers: Les and Robert Deaton.

A Private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Finley Cemetery in rural Wayland. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant, the family will not be present. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required. www.powellfuneralhomes.com