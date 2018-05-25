Kathleen “Kathy” Eldonna Gutting

Kathleen “Kathy” Eldonna Gutting, 66 of Donnellson, Iowa passed away at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Born on April 21, 1952, in New Richmond, Wisconsin, the daughter of Douglas Fairmont and Eloris Mae (Raymond) Rivard. On June 26, 1971, she married Edward Bernard Gutting at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin.

Survivors include her husband: Ed of Donnellson, Iowa, one son: Eddie Gutting of Donnellson, Iowa; one daughter: Melanie (Nick) Seiter of Canistota, South Dakota; one grandson: Schuyler Gutting of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; mother: Eloris Rivard of Somerset, Wisconsin; eight brothers and sisters: Pat (Doreen) Rivard of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, Bernie (Marcia) Rivard of Somerset, Wisconsin, Renee (Joe) Keating of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Cindy (Rick) Prokash of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, Joel (Cathy) Rivard of Victoria, Texas, Roger (Judy) Rivard of Somerset, Wisconsin, Shelly (Bob) VanSomeren of Somerset, Wisconsin and Margaret (John) DeRosier of Houlton, Wisconsin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her father Douglas Rivard.

Kathleen was a member of All Saints Church in Keokuk, Iowa. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years and loved caring for people. Other than the certainty of eternal life in the kingdom of Heaven, nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her husband, daughter, son and grandson. Family was very important to Kathy. She loved all of her family unconditionally. Kathy loved watching football with her family and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. She loved to dance with her husband, especially Polka dancing. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, fishing, bowling, camping and going for 4-wheeler rides. She loved her kitties and her furry grandkids and spoiled them rotten. Kathy was always helping others and loved to visit with her friends and family on the phone for hours. She was the BEST most AMAZING wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and she would do anything for them.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset.

There will be a lunch following the Mass for friends and family.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the family at: The Gutting Family, 45270 Brooke Place, Canistota, South Dakota, 57012

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.