Katherine L. Carey

Katherine L. Carey age 93 of Columbus Junction, Iowa passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction where she had been a resident since October of 2016.

A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held at the American Legion, 99 Second Street, Columbus Junction, Iowa on Sunday, June 25, 2017. A casual service will be held at 2:00 followed by a time of casual fellowship until 4:00. Memorials can be made to Indian Creek Cemetery Association where she will be inurned at a later date or to the Colonial Manor Care Center. Elliott Chapel of New London is assisting the family at this time.