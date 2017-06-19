Katherine L. CareyWritten by Theresa Rose on June 19, 2017
Katherine L. Carey age 93 of Columbus Junction, Iowa passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction where she had been a resident since October of 2016.
A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held at the American Legion, 99 Second Street, Columbus Junction, Iowa on Sunday, June 25, 2017. A casual service will be held at 2:00 followed by a time of casual fellowship until 4:00. Memorials can be made to Indian Creek Cemetery Association where she will be inurned at a later date or to the Colonial Manor Care Center. Elliott Chapel of New London is assisting the family at this time.