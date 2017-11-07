Käte I. Andresen,

Käte I. Andresen, 97 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at her home in Mt. Pleasant. According to her wishes, her body has been donated to the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology Program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. There will be no services. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for a gift in her memory to HCI Hospice Care Services of Mt. Pleasant.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.