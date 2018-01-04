Karen Messer

Karen E. Messer, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service for Karen Messer will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery, rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2 PM – 9 PM on Sunday, Jan. 7 at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 3-5 PM Sunday afternoon.

Mrs. Messer, the former Karen Esther Young, was born February 13, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Robert Linn and Mildred A. (Johnson) Young. She was raised on the family farm north of Mt. Pleasant and began her education at the former Trenton School. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1962. On August 6, 1962 at the Prairie Gem Methodist Church, rural Mt. Pleasant, Karen was united in marriage to Dean William Messer.

Karen was a devoted farm wife who eagerly and joyfully took on the numerous duties it entails. In addition to her many chores, she enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. For several years, she delighted in raising sheep and lambs. Karen loved to go to her monthly Breakfast Club with her neighbors and friends to catch up on the news in their families.

Those thankful for sharing in Karen’s life include her husband of 55 years, Dean of Mt. Pleasant; 2 children and their spouses – Laura & Duane Burden of Columbus Junction and Mark & Vicki Messer of Mt. Pleasant; a brother and his wife – Richard and Mary Beth Young of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren – Danielle (Colt) Hagemeyer, Leslie (Duane) Coffman, Joshua (Samantha) Burden, Emily Dougherty, Bryce Messer, Lucas Messer and Kalli Messer; 8 great grandchildren – Wyatt, Colin and Reece Coffman, Evelyn Arnold, Lilly Burden, Raven Dougherty, Jackson Kirby and Casanova Huss;

Her parents precede Karen in death.

