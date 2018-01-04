Karen E. Messer

Karen E. Messer, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service for Karen Messer will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery, rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2 PM – 9 PM on Sunday, Jan. 7 at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 3-5 PM Sunday afternoon.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for decision to be made later. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com