Justin Craig Stonehouse

Justin Craig Stonehouse, 30, of West Point, Iowa passed away at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Born June 12, 1987 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of William, Jr. and Virginia Lee (Holmes) Stonehouse.

Survivors include his parents, William and Virginia, of West Point, Iowa; one son, Christian Lee Thacher; three siblings, Jason Holmes of Iowa City, Iowa, Richard Stonehouse of San Antonio, Texas, and Danielle Stonehouse of Kahoka, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; paternal grandmother, Carole (Ron) McCannon; maternal grandparents, Thomas Holmes and Florence (Tony Broeker) Holmes; and one dog, Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Richard Stonehouse, Sr.; grandmother, Shirley Stonehouse; great-grandmother, Amanda Moore; great-parents, Jack and Cartha Blythe; and one dog, Augusta.

Justin attended WyoTech College. He enjoyed working on cars and disc golfing. He loved spending time with his dog, making people laugh and smile, and being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Justin especially loved spending time with his niece, Lexis Lee Ann Stonehouse, who was like a sister to him.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Homes for cremation.

The family will meet with friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com