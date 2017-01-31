Just Desserts: A Valentine Variety Show and Gift Auction

The Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department is embarking on a new adventure this February with a brand new program called Just Desserts: A Valentine Variety Show & Gift Auction.

This classy production will be held February 16 in the IWU Chapel Auditorium at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and available on the IWU website, from choir students, at the Mt. Pleasant Chamber office, KILJ Radio, the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church and Brown’s Shoe Fit.

The show features the talents of IWU students…the Concert Choir, Broadstreet Connection, the Jazz Combo and Big Band along with the Mt. Pleasant Chorale and Acappella.

Between acts Steffes Auction & Realty will auction off a host of items, large and small, generously donated by area businesses.

The performance will be followed by a dessert reception in the lobby of the Chapel Auditorium with homemade Valentine treats courtesy of the Mount Pleasant Chorale.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to allow choir students to take a spring performance tour. The students will travel to the Quad Cities, Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis visiting schools and churches and singing concerts all the way.