Junior Harold McKinney

Junior Harold McKinney, 95, the patriarch of the McKinney Dynasty, peacefully entered his eternal home at 5:55 P.M. Saturday April 7, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center.

Left behind to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife of 75 years Evonne. Three sons: Dwight McKinney, Jerry (Teresa) McKinney and David (Martha) McKinney. Six daughters: Judy (Bill) Dulin, Barbara (Ed) Howard, Patty Sedlacek, Kathy (Jim) Murphy, Peggy (Mike) Simpkins, and Pamela (Chuck) Warner. Twenty- one grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and ten great- great grandchildren.

Junior was born June 2, 1922 near Downing, Missouri in Scotland County the son of Oscar and Amanda (Paris) McKinney.

Junior proudly served his country in World War II as a Ball Turret Gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress. He flew 27 missions over Europe. Received 5 Bronze Stars, the Air Medal with 4 Oak Clusters and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Farmington American Legion.

He farmed in Clark County Missouri, and Johnson County Iowa. He worked construction building homes and apartments in Iowa City. Junior worked maintenance in his later years at the University of Iowa. He retired from Southeastern Community College in 1984. He and his wife enjoyed 20 years traveling, wintering in Texas and fishing in the summers.

Junior was met at the Pearly Gates by his parents, three brothers, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Mike and precious angel granddaughter Jessica.

Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington. The family will meet with friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday April 11, 2018 at the Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Burial with full military rites will be held at the Campground Cemetery near Downing, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the Campground Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington are assisting the family with arrangements.