June Weather Review

June 2017 was not a typical month when you look at the weather statistics for the month. It was warmer than normal 85 degrees was the average high. But it was also cooler than normal during the nighttime hours averaging 56 degrees. The average high is usually 81, the average low is generally 60. The hottest days in June were the 14th and 17th when it reached 92 degrees. The coolest reading was 44 degrees on the very 1st day of the month and the 27th. We came up about 3 inches short in the rain category, only receiving 1.4 inches, 4.2 inches is normal for June.