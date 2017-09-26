June Sheets

June Sheets, 98, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The Requiem Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, September 28 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 202 E. Washington Street, Mt. Pleasant. Father Kenneth Messer will preside. Interment will be at 3:30 PM on Thursday at the Union Cemetery in Union, IA. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 27 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10 AM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Sheets, the former Mildred June Fitzgerald, was born June 11, 1919 in Union, IA. She was the daughter of Guy W. and Marie (Hanson) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Union High School in 1937. She attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls and the former Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls. June obtained her teaching certification and taught at a one-room school house in Owasa, IA during World War II. On April 26, 1945 in Union, June was united in marriage to her childhood sweetheart, Ray M. Sheets, also of Union. Their 3 children were born while in Union. In 1953, the family moved to Mt. Pleasant where her husband had purchased a Ford Dealership (Sheets Motors) with his brother.

June continued her role as a homemaker for her husband and children following their move. After her children were grown and left home, June continued her education at (then) Iowa Wesleyan College. From 1969 until her retirement in 1981, June was a librarian for the Chadwick Library at Iowa Wesleyan.

Mrs. Sheets was an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. She served as the Secretary for St. Michael’s Altar Guild for many years. Even after her health limited her church attendance, she was very faithful in tending to her prayer list. While raising her children, June was an avid Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader. June loved family gatherings, reading, bird watching, gardening, sewing, needlework and life-long friends. She loved to travel and especially treasured the trips with her husband to Nova Scotia and Quebec. Her family and staff at Pleasant Manor thoroughly enjoyed her wit and good humor.

Those thankful for sharing in June’s life include 2 children – Susan Sheets of Green Valley, AZ and Dan Ray Sheets and his wife Kim of Wayland, IA; a son-in-law, Paul Rice of Boulder, CO; 3 grandchildren – Hannah Sheets of Champaign, IL, Joshua Sheets of Burlington, IA and Lydia (Rice) Bergquist of Danville, IA; 1 great grandson – Grayson Gerst of Wapello, IA and several nieces and nephews.

June is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (who died June 17, 1999 in Mt. Pleasant), a daughter, Jane Rice; 2 brothers – Donald Fitzgerald and his wife Sally and Dean Fitzgerald and his first wife Polly and second wife Audrey and a half-sister, Neidra.