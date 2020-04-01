June Ford Clayton

June Ford Clayton, 86, of Letts, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Unity Point – Trinity Muscatine. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, private graveside services will be held in Wapello Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be let at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home is caring for June’s arrangements and her family.

Evelyn June Beeding was born on June 22, 1933, in Wapello, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Wheeler) Beeding. June was united in marriage to George Ford. He preceded her in death. She later married Ralph “Bud” Clayton. He also preceded her in death. June had worked for Thatcher’s, Heinz, CAP Agency and managed the bar in Letts for many years. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, reading, crocheting and visiting with people. Her greatest enjoyment was the time she spent with her family.

June will be deeply missed by her children, Ernest Ford of Letts, Sandra Lange of Wapello, Cheryl Rechenberger of Letts, Joy (Larry) VanAuken-Murphy of Columbus Junction, Omer Ford of Letts, Nina (Jerry) Solomon of Wapello, Michelle Hallett of Letts and Mike Ford of Sherrard, Illinois; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; step-children, Doris (Ron) Mahers of Des Moines; Phil (Angela) Clayton of Ferguson, MO and Barbara Clayton and siblings, Jerry (Mel) Beeding of Grandview, Anna (Jim) Vaughn of Wapello, Bonnie Oberly of Wapello and Beverly Spitznogle of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; step-daughter, Joanna; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Omer, Ronald, Terry, Clyde “Pete”, Bill and Harold “Herb” Beeding; sister, Vivian Foster, Alice Hamilton, Helen “Florene” Wixom and Stella Foster.