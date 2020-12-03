June Darlene Judd

June Darlene Judd, 82, of Danville passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from injury’s she received from an accident.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Carman Cemetery, Carman, Illinois. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com