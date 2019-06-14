June 16th – June 22nd, 2019

June 16th – June 22nd, 2019Written by Lora Roth on June 14, 2019
Happy Birthday
06/16/19 – Morgan Hudson
06/16/19 – Doug Williams
06/17/19 – Tiffany Barnett
06/18/19 – Pierson Berry – 6
06/18/19 – Lyndsey Kaufman
06/19/19 – Zane Long – 8
06/20/19 – Matt Schimmelpfing
06/20/19 – Greg Rich
06/20/19 – Judy Fuller
06/20/19 – Pam Kindig
06/20/19 – Philip Kindig
06/21/19 – Darrell “Toad” Thompson
06/21/19 – John Murphy
Happy Anniversary
06/18/19 – John & Judy Lanferman
06/19/19 – David and Nancy Sutherland – 9
06/19/19 – David & Nancy Sutherland – 9