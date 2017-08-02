July WX Data

July finally broke the trend of months being dryer than normal. 5.6 inches of rain fell for the month, most of it came in two rain events on the 21st and 27th each dropping over 2” of rain. Normal rainfall for an Iowa July is 4.7 inches. The average high temperature was 89 degrees, 4 degrees above normal. The hottest day was 99 degrees on the 21st. The average low temperature was 62 degrees for the month, two degrees below normal. The coolest reading was 54 degrees on the 2nd of July, the average low for the 7th month is 64 degrees.