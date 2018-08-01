July Weather Data

The Month of July turned out to be average for daytime temperatures and a little cooler at night. The average high temp was 86 degrees, one degree above normal for the month. The hottest daytime reading was 93 degrees on July 10th. The average low was 61 degrees about 3 degrees below normal. The coolest overnight low was 50 degrees on July 29th. Rainfall was really below normal of 4.7”, for the month of July 2018 we recorded on 1.6 inches of rain at the KILJ studios.