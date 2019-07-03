July 1 Accident Details

July 1 Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the intersection of Iris Street and Monroe Streets just before 1 pm to investigate a two vehicle accident. Claire Holtkamp was driving a car north on Iris and attempting to turn east onto Monroe. She turned her vehicle into a southbound vehicle driven by Doug Marley. There was major damage to both vehicles and minor injuries were reported. Holtkamp was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.