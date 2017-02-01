Julius D. “JD” Smith

Julius D. “JD” Smith, 77, of rural Bonaparte died at 3:17 P.M. Monday January 30, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. He was born August 1, 1939 in Farmville, VA to Luther F. and Margaret E. Wingfield Smith and married Sandra F. Wagner January 4, 1963 in East Liberty, OH.

JD grew up in Blackstone and Newport News, VA and attended Blackstone High School. He lived all of his adult life near Springfield, OH where he worked for the State of Ohio as assistant manager of a State Park. JD and Sandra retired to Bonaparte in 2002. He was a member of the National Rife Association and the National Wild Turkey Federation, served in the Army Reserves for 8 years and enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking and puttering around the farm with fruit trees, building food plots and forest improvement projects.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, three sons, Brian Smith of Eldora, Joe Smith of Chatsworth, GA and Jeff Smith of Bellefontaine, OH, two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Judy Smith.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday February 13, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Visitation with family will be 10-11 A.M. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Gifts to a memorial to be designated later by the family may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 28845 250th Street, Bonaparte 52620