Julie M. (Owings) Burdette

Julie M. (Owings) Burdette, 48, of Donnellson, Iowa, formerly of Carthage, Illinois, passed away at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at her home.

Born March 12, 1968 in Champaign, Illinois the daughter of Don and Terry (Naumann) Owings. On August 20, 2016 she married Jerry L. Burdette, Jr. in Carthage, Illinois.

Survivors include her husband Jerry of Donnellson, Iowa, two daughters; Alex (David) Morgan of Hamilton, Illinois and Danie Courtois of Tucson, Arizona, one step-son; Jordan Burdette (Fiancé Jessica Vorwaldt) of St. Louis, Missouri, one grandson; August Morgan, parents; Don and Terry Owings of Carthage, Illinois, maternal grandmother; Rita Naumann Ballinger of Quincy, Illinois, paternal grandmother; Cheryl Owings of Carthage, Illinois, one brother; Tom (Julie) Owings of Pflugerville, Texas, one sister; Emily Owings (friend Kathy Wilmsmeyer) of Dexter, Missouri, father and mother-in-law; Jerry and Jeanette Burdette of Donnellson, Iowa and three brothers-in-law; Jim (Shari) Burdette of Argyle, Jesse (Tammy) Burdette of Donnellson, Iowa and Jason (Tawnya) Burdette of Donnellson, Iowa. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather; Bernard Naumann, and paternal grandfather; Dale Owings.

Julie was a 1986 graduate of Carthage High School and a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelors degree in business administration and education. She had worked at the Social Security Administration, Hancock County Health Department, taught fifth grade at West Central School in Biggsville and most recently taught third grade at Hamilton Elementary School. She was member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, Illinois and the Carthage and Donnellson Library book clubs. Julie enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, camping, traveling and watching movies. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A parish rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, Illinois with Father Tony Trosley as celebrant.

Burial will be at the Embury Cemetery near Donnellson, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. The Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.