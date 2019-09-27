Julia Norreene Schmitt

Julia Norreene Schmitt, 91, of Sunnybrook in Fort Madison, passed away at 5:00 P.M. Thursday September 26, 2019 at Sunnybrook.

Born August 8, 1928 at Bonaparte, Iowa the daughter of Arthur and Nora (Wallingford) McCracken. On March 16, 1947 at Primrose, Iowa she married Carl Schmitt. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2001.

Survivors include one daughter: Vada (Craig Conrad) Lampe of Houghton, Iowa. Four sons: Arthur Schmitt of Richmond, Texas, Roderick (Valerie) Schmitt of Bonaparte, Iowa, Sidney (Luan) Schmitt of New London, Iowa, Verne (Debra) Schmitt of New London, Iowa. Twenty grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and three step grandchildren. Also surviving is her special son-in-law Melvin (Sharon) Carr, three nieces, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Marcia Carr, daughter-in-law Linda Schmitt, son-in-law Randy Lampe, three sisters and one nephew.

Norreene was a 1945 graduate of Bonaparte High School and a member of the Sharon Presbyterian Church. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.

The family will meet with friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday September 30, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Pastor David Mixon officiating.

Following the funeral service her body will be cremated. Burial will be in the Primrose Cemetery near Primrose.

Memorials may be made to Great River Hospice or Fort Madison Sunnybrook.

