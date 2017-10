Judy Charleen Chapman

Judy Charleen Chapman, 75, of New London, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at New London Specialty Care. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 Saturday at Lowell Cemetery with Reverend Troy Weigert officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for New London Fire and Rescue. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.