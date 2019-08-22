Judith K. “Judy” Huprich

Judith K. “Judy” Huprich, 72, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born on December 19, 1946, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Virginia (Schroeder) Carson. On March 18, 1967, she married Walter Huprich. They later divorced.

Survivors include her two brothers: Richard Carson of St. Paul, Iowa, John (Mary) Carson of West Point, Iowa; three sisters: Charla Warner of Bonaparte, Iowa, Barbara (Charles) Rockhold of Lineville, Missouri and Margaret Moeller of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: James Carson; sister: Pam Carson and two nephews: Michael Carson and Daniel Warner.

Judy graduated from ACL High School in Lineville. She retired as plant manager from Sheaffer Pen Company after thirty-eight years. She enjoyed gardening, hosting family holidays at her home and watching NASCAR. She was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com