Judith K. Gholson Noble

Judith K. Gholson Noble, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Green Mound Cemetery west of Trenton with Pastor Nancy Baldosier officiating.

