Judith Ann Newlon

Judith Ann Newlon, 74, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on October 18, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born on February 1, 1943 in Van Buren County, Iowa to Thomas Bates and Edna Marie Wiley Bartholomew. She attended Keosauqua High School and graduated in 1960. Judy was united in marriage to Jack Wayne Newlon on April 15, 1960 in Kahoka, Missouri.

Judy and Jack became parents to two children, Sheri and Doug. They lived on the family farm in Van Buren County where they raised their children. Judy began working at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Keosauqua as a C.N.A when it opened and continued working there for 41 years. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Canasta Club and the Small Card Club. Judy had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping with her family as a young girl and into adulthood with her own children. When she wasn’t helping her husband with the farm she could be found feeding the hummingbirds, squirrels and tending to her flower beds. Judy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheri Newlon (Mick Kite); a son, Douglas Newlon (Jenny Starnes); two granddaughters, Emme Newlon, Hannah (Renny) McCarty; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey McCarty, Conrad McCarty; five brothers, Tom (Kathy) Bartholomew, Gary (Sandy) Bartholomew, Calvin (Robin) Bartholomew, Charles (Mike Allen) Bartholomew, Dale (Deb) Bartholomew; four sisters, Rita Reid, Connie (Ted) Denison, Sue (Philip) Cronk, and Nancy Bartholomew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Jack; a great-grandchild, Jackson McCarty; a sister, Darlene Brown; two brothers-in-law, Roger Reid, and Bud Ford.

In accordance with Judy’s wishes, her body has been cremated. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017 with the family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Lebanon Cemetery with Larry Shipley officiating. A memorial has been established to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.