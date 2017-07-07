Judging results from the Lee County Fair Poultry, Rabbit and Horse shows:

Hailey Tweedy exhibited the Champion Doe Rabbit, with Jenna Wenke showing the reserve champion.

Hailey Tweedy’s rabbit had the Champion Fur, Hailey Lampe’s rabbit got the Reserve Champion Fur award.

In the rabbit showmanship awards: Jr. Showperson was Justin Snyder. Intermediate Show Person Hialey Tweedy and Senior Showperson was Julia Smith.

Jonny Snider showed the Champion Poutry, Reserve Champion was given to Chyane Davison. Champion Other Fowl was a turkey shown by Jonny Snider and Reserve Champion was a Guinea shown by Jolene Snider. Poultry Showmanship honors were: Junior-Justin Snyder, Intermediate-Jonny Snider and Senior- Jenna Wenke.

Horse Show results had Vivian Gruener winning Champion Halter, Reserve Champ was Hailey Tweedy. Showmanship awards went to: Junior Showperson-Ethan Burkholder. Intermediate-Hailey Tweedy and Senior to Scarlett Gruener.