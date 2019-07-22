Judge Harlan W. Bainter (final arrangements)

Judge Harlan W. Bainter, 89, of Salem, IA, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence.

A private committal service will be held at a later date in the Salem East Cemetery in Salem. Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Great River Hospice or the Salem Fire & Rescue Dept. Condolences and memorials may be left at the Kimzey Funeral Home where there will be a register book to sign during normal business hours this week. They may also be mailed to the funeral home at 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, IA, 52641-2058. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.