Juckette Hall to be Dedicated

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce the dedication of Pleasant Manor Inc. to be renamed The Tom & Linda Juckette Hall. Linda Juckette, owner of Pleasant Manor has a long standing relationship with Iowa Wesleyan and provides opportunities for the IW community with internships, staffing, and caring for family members.

The Mount Pleasant community will continue to be served by the Juckette family with the opening of their new facility Savannah Heights and will also continue to partner with Iowa Wesleyan in allowing students hands on experience with their professional staff and patients.

The Tom and Linda Juckette Hall dedication and ribbon cutting by the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will take place October 5th, 2018 at 3 pm during the Homecoming festivities of Iowa Wesleyan. Remarks by Dr. Steve Titus, President of Iowa Wesleyan and Ms. Juckette will be given. Refreshments and tours of the facility will follow.

Homecoming activities at Iowa Wesleyan follow the dedication with the Alumni Banquet at 6:00 pm and Boom Night at 8:30 pm.